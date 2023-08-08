Ricochet on Why You Need the Ability to Improvise in the Ring

– During a recent interview with Stay Busy with Armon Sadler, WWE Superstar Ricochet discussed a move from Booker T’s arsenal he’d like to use and improvising in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Ricochet on wanting to use Booker T’s Axe Kick in his matches: “You know what I want to start doing? Booker T Axe Kick. I like just a nice kick to the back of the shoulders and neck, oh man I’m gonna start doing that because also, I am just a big fan of Booker T.”

On how you need to be able to improvise in the ring: “You literally have to be able to improvise, and I feel like that’s where Ricochet really thrives, is the improvisation in the match. So, I feel like that’s why if he’s got to finish with the Shooting Star, he’ll do the Shooting Star. If he’s got to finish with the 630, if he’s got to finish with the Recoil, if he’s got to finish with something that’s what he’s going to finish with.”