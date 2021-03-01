wrestling / News
Riho, Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami & More Comment on AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Results
The latest AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament matches are complete and Riho, Ryo Mizunami, Thunder Rosa, and more took to social media to comment. As previously reported, Mizunami defeated Riho in the final match of the Japan bracket to advance to the tournament finals, where she will face the winner of Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa. Rosa defated Riho in a match aired Sunday to advance to the final US bracket match.
Riho posted: “I couldn’t win. Thank you for supporting me, and I’m sorry…”
Meanwhile, Rosa wrote, “Tomorrow night I take on @NylaRoseBeast in the #AEWWomensTournament American Final!”
Mizunami is ready for whoever wins between Rose and Rosa, writing, “#AEWWomensTournament Became representative of Japan Thank you for your support The American champion is Thunder Rosa or Nyla… whichever comes, I’m ready‼️ With the joy of climbing into the AEW ring again, I will wrestle with Mizunami and decide to win!”
You can see all the comments below:
I couldn't win. Thank you for supporting me,and I'm sorry… #AEW pic.twitter.com/AwHPCX390V
— RIHO 里歩 (@riho_gtmv) March 1, 2021
Tomorrow night i take on @NylaRoseBeast in the #AEWWomensTournament American Final! pic.twitter.com/sUSKsFFnQ8
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) March 1, 2021
#AEWWomensTournament Became representative of Japan 🏆
Thank you for your support ✨
The American champion is Thunder Rosa or Nyla… whichever comes, I'm ready‼️
With the joy of climbing into the AEW ring again, I will wrestle with Mizunami and decide to win! ️#AEW #ANIKI🕶
— 水波綾 (Ryo Mizunami) (@mizunami0324) March 1, 2021
My time in AEW is over today. After all AEW is still my dream. I also want to be a star there someday.
Thank you everyone for having fun. Until the day we meet again motherfuckers! pic.twitter.com/EiUjBNbpjT
— 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 1, 2021
THE BIG APPLE IS SMILING🍎🥳#AEWWomensTournament #ChocoPro pic.twitter.com/2fgrHpdZsG
— Mei Suruga 駿河メイ (@Mei_gtmv) March 1, 2021
