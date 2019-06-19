wrestling / News
WWE News: Rik Bugez in New Performance Center Diary, Stock Ticks Down
June 19, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Performance Center Diary video is online, featuring Rik Bugez. You can see the video below of Bugez making a garlic shake:
– WWE’s stock closed at $76.93 on Wednesday, down $0.05 (0.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.15% for the day.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle