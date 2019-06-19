wrestling / News

WWE News: Rik Bugez in New Performance Center Diary, Stock Ticks Down

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Performance Center Canyon Ceman

– The latest WWE Performance Center Diary video is online, featuring Rik Bugez. You can see the video below of Bugez making a garlic shake:

– WWE’s stock closed at $76.93 on Wednesday, down $0.05 (0.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.15% for the day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rik Bugez, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading