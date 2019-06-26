Power Hall 2019 New Journey Begins Results 6.26.19: Riki Choshu Retirement Show

– Power Hall 2019 New Journey Begins was a retirement show held earlier today in Tokyo, Japan at Korakuen Hall for Riki Choshu. Here are some results, courtesy of Shannon Walsh and Wrestling With Demons.

Takahashi Sasaki, Ayato Yoshito, and Toru Sugiura beat Jun Kasai, Tomoya Hirata, and Shu Asakawa.

Daisuke Sekimoto and Daichi Hashimoto beat Yoshiki Inamura and Masa Kitamiya when Sekimoto submitted Inamura to a back breaker.

Dick Togo, Kaz Hayashi, and MEN’s Teioh beat NOSAWA, MAZADA, and FUJITA when Togo pinned FUJITA.

Yuki Ueno and YoshiTatsu beat Minoru Tanaka and Hiroyoshi Kotsubo.

Kaito Kiyomiya and Shuhei Taniguchi beat Hitoshi Kumano and Katsuhiko Nakajima when Kiyomiya pinned Kumano with a German Suplex.

Tatsumi Fujinami, Keiji Muto, and Togi Makabe beat Riki Choshu, Tomohiro Ishii, and Shiro Koshinaka when Makabe pinned Choshu after the King Kong Knee Drop. Tiger Hattori was the referee. The match was called The Last Rhapsody.

Choshu cut a promo after and he was joined in the ring by his wife. He said he is done in the ring and now a family man.

The 67 year old Choshu made his pro wrestling debut in 1974 with New Japan. He would go on to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title on three different occasions during his career. He also once held the now history forgotten WWF International Title, winning it from Tatsumi Fujinami in 1983, then losing it back to Fujinami that same year.