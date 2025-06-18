Rikishi Discusses The Bloodline’s Value To WWE During The Pandemic

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about The Bloodline’s value to WWE during the pandemic and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Bloodline’s value to WWE during the pandemic: “The last I knew, The Bloodline from Roman Reigns all the way down to The Usos, continuing on to Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu. The last I knew, back when it was COVID, fans were on the screen of TV. Who kept WWE afloat? Come on. You want to talk? Y’all want to go there? Let’s do facts. This was way before TKO came into the picture. Who’s carrying that on the backs of the family? That’s who it was on the backs of The Bloodline.”

On fans needing to show appreciation: “Give Roman Reigns his props. Give The Usos their props. Give them their flowers. This is what I’m saying. My words are not my family’s words. I’m giving you my opinion, my professional opinion. Been there, done that man, I understand what it is. I went through six different characters, I survived dammit. I played you. The bottom line was that bag was the real thing for me every week. So that means what, everybody eats at this table.

“So you can look at me, you can hear me. I don’t give a damn. You unfollow or you follow, retweet or not, repost or not. I don’t give a damn. But I will not sit by and bite my tongue to see what is going on right now. Y’all so easy to forget the blood, sweat, you know and tears of this family that you know, for years, man. And now we get, we get a little bit? That’s what y’all do, just a little bit. ‘I’m just gonna throw him a little bit.’ No, you didn’t throw us a damn thing. What we did, the way I look at it, we earned it. Trust me, if there was somebody else you know, [more] over than YEET. Somebody else that could do the job of The Usos, somebody could do the job of The Bloodline — oh without a doubt, they’d be replaced in a minute. I know it, seen it, understand it. So we’re not the ones to play with. I’m gonna put it like this. We’re not the ones to f**k with. We ain’t asking for no hand-me-downs. We ain’t asking for no special treatment. We’re just asking for a fair opportunity.”

