Rikishi Thinks John Cena Should Be Ranked Alongside Greatest WWE Talkers

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about John Cena’s promo game and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether John Cena has a swerve with The Rock at WrestleMania: “Yeah, I wouldn’t trust John Cena right now. I don’t think anybody, I don’t think anybody trusts John Cena.”

On Cena’s promos: “You can’t mess with John Cena, man. That’s one thing that John — you got to rate him up as one of the best promo guys in the business. You got to rate John up with Stone Cold, you know what I mean? You gotta rate him up there with The Rock. You know, just certain people, Paul Heyman.”

