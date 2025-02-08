Rikishi Thinks It Might Be Time For Solo Sikoa To Go On Babyface Run

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Solo Sikoa’s future, Jacob Fatu, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Solo Sikoa’s future: “Maybe it could be time for Solo to turn babyface. I don’t — I mean, where do you go after it’s done with him and Roman? But you know, at the end of the day Solo is not going anywhere. You know, he’s going to be a player with WWE for a while, and Jacob as well. And also the the Tonga brothers.

“So it’s going to be interesting to see how this thing here plays out. I don’t know, who turns babyface if, in case, Jacob and they decide to go with Solo, Jacob and Solo. If Jacob turns on Solo, it could go either way. Like people are happy the Werewolf switched up on the guy that had a lot of heat, or they might feel some type of way for Solo depending how Jacob and — do the Tonga brothers jump in with Jacob and jump Solo? I don’t know.”

On Jacob Fatu cutting more promos: “That’s another thing that WWE is going to find out too. You know, they’ve been given the green light for Jacob to speak on the mic and do a few promo segments behind the scenes. Jacob is a natural at it, you know what I mean? He may not follow the whole script the way it’s supposed to say, but who does right? Good workers, you just give me the bullet points, and I’ll put it in my own words. And that’s pretty much what I’ve seen in the past with Jacob and his promos. He has that tone of voice that demands attention. And the way he looks out, his delivery and so yeah. He’s only going to get better. Once he becomes really comfortable, it’s like anything else up there. You’re going to finally find yourself, and now you are just in cruise control mode.”

