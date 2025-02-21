Rikishi Praises Gunther’s Heel Work, Says He & Jey Uso Could Steal The Show At WrestleMania

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jey Uso vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 41 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gunther: “Congratulations to Gunther. I was wrong about Gunther earlier. I’m going to man up because I didn’t see Gunther as being the main player. But obviously, there’s things that I don’t see, because I’m not on the road with them. I don’t see the work ethic of this guy, I don’t see the professionalism of this guy. I’m a fan of Gunther. I see his work. He’s a really good heel.”

On Jey vs. Gunther: “I think that if Jey and Gunther bring their A-game, which I know they will. Gunther has to feel just as excited as Jey is. Because if I’m not mistaken, this is Gunther’s first WrestleMania main event… So this means just as [much] to Gunther [as] it does to Jey. But on the flip side, for both sides of the family, we all rooting for them two to get out there and steal the show.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.