Rikishi Recalls Big Boss Man Helping Him Come Up With the Stinkface

Rikishi will forever be associated with the Stinkface, and the WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled how the Big Boss Man helped him come up with the move. Rikishi appeared on The Domenick Nati Show and discussed the origins of the maneuver; you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On who helped him come up with the Stinkface: “Big Boss Man. For those who don’t remember, he’s back in the 80s. Big Boss Man was actually the one that kinda, you know, helped me form that move, the Stinkface. Yeah, well, we had a show in Mobile, Alabama. How many times, do we all see somebody clothesline somebody? The person takes a bump, and then, you know, that was it. Well, he took the bump and when he took the bump, he took a bump in the corner and fell down. And then all of a sudden, I didn’t see him fall down.

“This was a house show, meaning no cameras. And then Mobile, Alabama, you know, it’s country folks out there. And all I can hear I think, ‘Rikishi, turn around and stick your butt in his face.’ And I was looking down because 15,000 people, I’m looking around like this, trying to find out who the hell is that old lady’s voice from? Where is she? And as I turned around, I see Big Boss Man, bless his heart. Ray Traylor, he’s sitting there in the Stinkface position and in this business, Dom, we work off what is called a pop. A pop, meaning you hear the crowd erupt, and so, I turned and I looked at him and he’s sitting in position.

“I took the first step, as I took the first step, you can hear the crowd. The voices start to get higher,” he recalled. “I took the second step, it was getting louder. The third step. By the time I got to him, it was probably the loudest pop I’ve ever heard in my career and I’ve been in it for well over 20 something years. And when I turned around, keep in mind I’ve got a thong, everybody knows Rikishi wears a thong, and when I turned around — and we’ve never tried this move before, I didn’t know what I was going to do. As soon as I turned around, I sh-t you not, Dom, it was like an eruption of a volcano [from the fans].”

On deciding to start doing it on TV: “[Boss Man said], ‘We’ve got them now, baby. We’ve got them now. Go ahead and stick that butt in my face.’ I’m just sweaty and we’ve been wrestling for like 15 minutes. I don’t know how I smell back there, you know? I go to sit on him, man and I’m telling you, it was the loudest. It was time for us to go home. I owe a lot of money to Ray Traylor for taking the first Stinkface. That was on Sunday, so the agents called up Vince McMahon and gave him a heads up. ‘Hey, you know, ‘Kishi just did this move here, it was the loudest boom and people enjoyed it. They went crazy.’ The next thing you know, it was introduced on Monday Night RAW, live TV, and the rest was history.”