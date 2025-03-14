Rikishi Says Jey Uso Isn’t The Reason For WrestleMania Ticket Sales

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about some fans blaming Jey Uso for low WWE WrestleMania 41 ticket sales, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jey Uso not being the reason for low ticket sales: “It ain’t because it’s my son. So let’s make that clear, right? I don’t read a lot of stuff that’s out there, nor do I give a damn. The bottom line is, don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

On Jey getting the World Title match: “So let’s get the kid his flowers. I’m always — you know, I’m always going to stand up for my boy, right? And just be thankful, I’m thankful for the opportunity that he has gotten to be able to — as a pro wrestler. Let’s not say he’s even my son. As a pro wrestler, you and I and everybody that’s an independent wrestler that’s listening — tell me for one second, nobody dreams to ever be able to get opportunity to main event WrestleMania, the biggest show on earth. On Earth, the planet, you name it, on Mars, all that. The biggest show, they probably watching it too.

“So, we talk about emotions? Oh yeah, emotions are driving high. But it’s that emotion — I know my son. It’s that emotion that he’s got going, that he’s just going to do him and get out there and do what he does. And so when you talk about — you know, we’re talking about the promos? Nah, I’m not even gonna give it that. What I’m seeing from Jey is straight core coming from the heart. You can’t script nothing like that, man. You can’t get out there and say, ‘Oh, you know, at the end of the day they might write some goofy shit to give to you. But will I say some stuff like that the way I’m feeling? All due respect, I’m gonna crumple this piece of paper up and throw it in the garbage. You trust me enough to main event. You trust me enough to be able to — you see what I can do. You see the ticket sales. You see the — now we talk about tickets? Go check the revenue on on merchandise. Go ahead and see your kid, like, look at your kids around your inner circle, or your family who merchandise they wearing?’ You got yeet, yeet, even the pets are saying yeet.’ Come on. So at the end of the day here man, enjoy the ride with the YeetMania. Enjoy the ride with the Yeet Man. You know? I mean, don’t get hot at the guy or some of those haters. I don’t even want to give those guys any, give them any clout.”

