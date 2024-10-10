Various News: Riot Cabaret Adding New Features To Riot GOLD, Note On Praise For UK Talents

– UK promotion Riot Cabaret Pro Wrestling is set to add some new features to its Riot GOLD membership. Fightful Select reports that the promotion will launch a number of new elements to its fan experience membership, which will include early access to presales and some exclusive merchandise through Blacksmith.

– Fightful Select also reports that GAYNE’s debut for TNT Wrestling earned a lot of praise from the UK scene, while promoters and talent have been high on Critchy. Effy is reportedly very high on the latter talent and his potential.