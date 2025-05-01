wrestling / News

Various News: The Rizzler Attends Thunderbolts* Premiere, Unforgettable TNA Entrances Video

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Full Gear Costco Guys Big Boom! AJ Big Justice The Rizzler AEW Full Gear QT Marshall Image Credit: AEW

– The Rizzler was in attendance at the premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*. As you can see below, the sometime AEW celebrity showed up at the premiere of the MCU film dressed as Red Guardian:

– TNA posted a new video looking at some of the best TNA entrances. The video is described as follows:

“In a sequel to our 2023 video, check out 32 more unforgettable TNA entrances.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Rizzler, Thunderbolts, TNA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading