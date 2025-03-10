RJ City Posts Reaction To Toni Storm vs. Mariah May At AEW Revolution

Toni Storm defeated Mariah May in a bloody Hollywood Ending match at AEW Revolution and RJ City took to Twitter to share a visual reaction to the match. As noted, Storm defeated Mariah May to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship in a bout that left both women wearing the proverbial crimson mask.

City, who helped develop Storm’s character and has reportedly been involved in creative for her storylines, posted to Twitter to share a pic from the final moment with the Tron reading “The End,” as you can see below: