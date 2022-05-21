Road Dogg Addresses WWE Name Changes for Superstars

– During a recent interview with Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed WWE’s penchant for renaming Superstars, using Finn Balor (formerly Prince Devitt) as an example. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It’s just like when you think back, they changed Fergal McDevitt, or whatever his name was, to Finn Balor. [People were like] ‘Oh my god, the world is gonna end.’ Now it’s just like ‘Finn Balor, yay!’ Do you know what I mean? It hurts for a minute when they change something you were used to. So you go ‘Oh, that sucks,’ and in six months you forgot about that and you have a t-shirt with the new name on it. We as a fanbase, and I say we because I’m a huge wrestling fan, we want what we want and we want it right now.”