Road Dogg On The Iron Claw Addressing Mental Health & Substance Abuse: ‘It’s Reality’

The Iron Claw touches on the topics of mental health and substance abuse as two major issues in wrestling, and Road Dogg recently weighed in on the matter. The Von Erichs biopic explores how both issues contributed to the many tragedies that the legendary wrestling family endured, and the WWE SVP talked about it on his Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast.

“It’s reality, right?” James said about the film’s confronting those topics (per Wrestling Inc). “With the father they had and the father I had, I would imagine they were cut from similar cloths, and you didn’t talk about your God darn feelings, you know what I mean? Just recently have we learned — oh, dudes can do that? That’s cool?”

The film is currently in theaters and has grossed $18.2 million to date.