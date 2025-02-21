Road Dogg Opens Up On His Decision To Get Sober, Going Into Rehab

Road Dogg has been sober for 15 years now, and he recently opened up about his decision to do so. The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his sobriety during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On getting sober: “I’ve been sober for 15 years now. I did it to save my life. When I got sober, I was just done. I was done living … literally. I wanted to kill myself, but I was scared my kids were going to find me with my brains blown out in the lawnmower shed. That was real. That really went through my mind … a lot. I thought about that a hundred times. I was on a vicious cycle of waking up and doing drugs, waking up and doing drugs, waking up and doing drugs. And it was like, ‘Oh god, I don’t want to live this way anymore. This ain’t how my mom and dad raised me.'”

On being at his rock bottom: “I didn’t see a way out. No, I didn’t know there was one. At that point, I thought, ‘One of these handfuls of pills is going to kill me. When is that going to happen?'”

On when he knew he had to turn his life around: “I don’t know what happened, but finally, my brother and I were on a drive coming back from a show. I was hammered on Xanax, and he just talked to me. I broke down and cried. The next day, I called this company [WWE] — I wasn’t working for them at the time — but I knew a certain lady to call. I called her, and the next day, I was in rehab. That was 15 years ago.”

On going into rehab: “It was hard. I remember going back out and trying to find the Xanax I had thrown out in the parking lot. I didn’t want to — it’s not that I didn’t want to get sober — I just didn’t know how to do it. I didn’t think it was possible. I had been drugged up and living in a fog for so long that I didn’t know any other way to live.”