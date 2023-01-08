wrestling / News
Road Dogg Praises Chad Gable for Recent Fan Interaction
January 8, 2023 | Posted by
– In a post on Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James praised Chad Gable for a recent tweet where he took a picture with a young fan. You can see that exchange below.
Road Dogg tweeted, “This is what being a @wwe superstar looks like! Take note. INTERACTION, CHARACTER, HUMBlE/HEEL; Chad fires on ALL cylinders.”
Your little guy was so polite, it almost pained me to SHOOSH him……..
ALMOST 🤫 https://t.co/hyYWAr7T9S
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) January 8, 2023
This is what being a @wwe superstar looks like! Take note 📝 INTERACTION, CHARACTER, HUMBle/HEEL; Chad fires on ALL cylinders https://t.co/L9jfiZJOjh
— Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) January 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
- Kenny Omega Looking to Defend IWGP US Title In NJPW and AEW, Names Possible Opponents
- Brandon Thurston Details Possibilities For Vince McMahon Going Forward
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’