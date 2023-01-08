wrestling / News

Road Dogg Praises Chad Gable for Recent Fan Interaction

January 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chad Gable WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James praised Chad Gable for a recent tweet where he took a picture with a young fan. You can see that exchange below.

Road Dogg tweeted, “This is what being a @wwe superstar looks like! Take note. INTERACTION, CHARACTER, HUMBlE/HEEL; Chad fires on ALL cylinders.”

