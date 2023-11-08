Road Dogg Says He Never Got or Understood CM Punk

– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James expressed how he never got or understood CM Punk. While Road Dogg credited Punk’s work in the ring and his promos, he didn’t get his character and gimmick. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Road Dogg on not getting CM Punk: “I know who he is. I honestly don’t get it. I don’t get it. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work, and he’s pretty great…I don’t know what I don’t understand. If the answer is, ‘Because you’re old, and so you don’t understand,’ I get that. But I also think that’s a cop-out answer because you don’t understand either. You just like it, and I just don’t. Let’s not get down to brass tacks because we’ll both be right and we’ll both be wrong. If you do like him, then all that stupid crap he does makes perfect sense to you, and you love it. If you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority here, and I got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own sense about things and opinions.”

On not understanding Punk: “Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it,” Road Dogg said.

AEW announced the firing of CM Punk from the company in September stemming from a backstage incident that took place at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium on August 27. Last month, it was reported that WWE turned down an offer for Punk to return to the company.