Road Dogg Speaks on His Career Regrets, Struggles With Drugs

– During a recent edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed his career regrets and struggles with drug use, wishing he could’ve seen how good he could’ve been if wasn’t struggling with substance abuse. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on what he’s learned from his career: “I’ve learned so much in those 13 years that I didn’t know then. I don’t know if I would change anything because I had to go through all that to get to where I’m at now and learn the things I’ve learned — both good and bad.”

On his struggles with drugs: “It sounds horrible, but I phoned it in on drugs, and I guess I wish I would have seen how good I was without them.”

On his WWE run and New Age Outlaws reunion from 2012-2015: “It was fun and I felt like I was better at what I was doing because I felt like I was smarter at it.”