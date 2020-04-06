wrestling / News

Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE 24/7 Title At WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36 after pinning his friend Mojo Rawley. Rawley was chased by R-Truth and several other wrestlers, leading to a brawl which Gronk dived into and pinned Mojo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rob Gronkowski, Ashish

Spotlight

More Stories

loading