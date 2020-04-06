wrestling / News
Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE 24/7 Title At WrestleMania 36 (Pics, Video)
April 5, 2020 | Posted by
Rob Gronkowski won the WWE 24/7 Title at WrestleMania 36 after pinning his friend Mojo Rawley. Rawley was chased by R-Truth and several other wrestlers, leading to a brawl which Gronk dived into and pinned Mojo.
.@RobGronkowski LEAPS to #247Title gold!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/GWGb0jpYKg
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Quite literally diving into the #247Title picture is none other than @RobGronkowski! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zdCJdGnI4M
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2020
Someone's day-to-day is about to get a lotttttt more interesting…@RobGronkowski #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0XS9g1BgwG
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 6, 2020
