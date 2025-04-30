wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam Says John Cena Is His Favorite Wrestler To Watch Right Now
On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about John Cena’s 17th WWE World Title win and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On John Cena’s 17th WWE World Title win: “I think that’s awesome. I haven’t seen the WrestleMania match yet. But I think that Cena is probably the number one guy to watch right now. For me, probably my favorite guy to watch to see what he’s doing.”
On Cena trying to get attention: “I saw the press conference where he’s, they ask a question, ‘That’s a clickbait, clickbait question. What next? You know what? That’s a clickbait question…Obviously you guys are just interested in headlines and you know, so here’s the headline for you: watch me ruin wrestling tomorrow,’ or whatever. It’s just like I think like right now, he’s the guy to watch. For me he is, so that’s what I think about that. I want to tune in and see what he’s doing.”
