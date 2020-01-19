Rob Van Dam Jokes About Impact Getting Ban From Twitch

– Rob Van Dam isn’t sweating the ban that Impact Wrestling has received from Twitch, taking to Twitter to joke about it. Impact received a ban from the service late last week for explicit content, which is believed to be the segment with Rob Van Dam, Katie Forbes and Jennifer Barlow that featured blurred nudity and whipped cream make-outs. Impact is trying to get the ban rescinded.

RVD posted to Twitter on Friday referencing the ban, in which he joked about a new T-Shirt idea: