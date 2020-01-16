More Details on Impact Wrestling Channel Ban on Twitch, Impact Working to Lift Suspension

– As previously reported, the Impact Wrestling channel on Twitch was reportedly banned yesterday. PWInsider has an update with more details on what happened.

According to the report, sources with Impact confirmed the account was suspended due to “explicit content,” and it’s likely believed to be the Rob Van Dam promo that also featured Katie Forbes and her girlfriend. As of now, Impact is working towards getting the suspension lifted.

Impact still has an existing deal with Twitch to feature a mix of live streaming content and content from Impact’s video library.