Rob Van Dam Recalls New Jack Trashing Brian Pillman After His Passing

Rob Van Dam recently recalled that New Jack was not a fan of Brian Pillman and said some harsh words after his passing. RVD recalled the situation on his 1 Of a Kind podcast, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On New Jack having issues with Pillman: “Pillman got heat with New Jack [in ECW],” RVD said. “The way I understand it, Pillman got on the mic to do a promo and to get attention in the back there, and as I understand it, he used the N-word and said, ‘From N.W.A. [the hip hop group N****z Wit Attitudes] with attitude.’ That’s the way I heard it. I heard New Jack was really pissed. I didn’t know about it while we were out there.”

On New Jack’s reaction to Pillman’s passing: “[Pillman] dies. And we’re all in a hotel room, [a] bunch of us wrestlers. I believe at the Marriott in Philadelphia. Some of us that aren’t normally in a room together … The subject comes up because that was just news. New Jack out of nowhere goes, ‘Good. I hope he did die. I hope he die. If he didn’t die yet, then I hope he do die, and I hope he in the ground right now, and I hope worms are eating his eyeballs.'”