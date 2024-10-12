– During a recent interview with The Black Announce Table, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recalled his infamous July 2006 arrest. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on getting pulled over by police in 2006: “I’m in Hanging Rock, Ohio, I’m driving careless – because I was so careless back then, I never really looked at the speedometer.”

On how he would’ve done the encounter differently over again: “I would have grabbed that ozium, inconspicuously, and went [makes lengthy spraying sounds] and then when the cop said ‘Why does it smell like air freshener?’ I would have said ‘Sabu farted!'”

On how they weren’t smoking marijuana when they pulled over: “For eternity there are certain fans, like in their mind, they always go ‘Stupid Rob and Sabu smoking while they were driving, otherwise ECW wouldn’t have went down!’ That’s not even how it happened.”