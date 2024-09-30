Rob Van Dam Recalls Rip Rogers Bullying Him During a Match

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about Rip Rogers bullying him in a 1993 match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who he would’ve wanted to wrestle in the late 90s in WWE: “Was there anyone there that I saw that I would have liked to have had a long match with? Or an angle or something? Owen [Hart] would have been awesome.”

On Rip Rogers bullying him in a 1993 match: “Oh yeah. Yeah, like in 1993, Rip Rogers bullied me in the ring. He was like — [laughs] he turned to the crowd and go, ‘He’s green! ‘He was bitter about having to put me over. And I was green. Yeah, of course, I’ve been bullied just like anybody. You know, it’s part of what shapes us. Try not to pass it on.”

