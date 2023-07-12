– On the latest edition of 1 Of A Kind, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed his wife, wrestler Katie Forbes, and why they don’t often work that much together since he exited Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rob Van Dam on why he isn’t in the ring with her much: “I’ve been in the ring with her very few times … because I’m so stiff, and right away, when I met her, and the first couple of times I went to a wrestling school with her, it was in LA, Santino Brothers … she’s going up on the top rope and jumping off, doing a springboard off the middle and landing on the guy, doing a hurricanrana. I’m like ‘Holy crap!’ I couldn’t believe that she was doing all these moves. I was like ‘Wow. You’re acrobatic, that’s amazing.'”

On Forbes not wanting to disappoint RVD: “Even when she’s at shows and has her matches, a lot of times she’d rather me not be there because … I don’t know, she thinks she’s going to disappoint me? ‘Cause I mean, I’m just … maybe because I don’t want to also just say ‘Hey, great job. Great job.’ I’m just like, ‘Do you want some advice that can maybe help you get better?’ And a lot of people hearing that, as much as it can help, I think sometimes, that makes her nervous, ’cause she knows that I have higher standards than … her peers at these all-girl wrestling shows that she’s doing.”