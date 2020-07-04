Rockstar Pro Wrestling Announces New Code of Conduct After #SpeakingOut Movement

Rockstar Pro Wrestling has issued a statement to announce a new code of conduct in the wake of the #SpeakingOut movement, in which many wrestlers were accused of sexual misconduct. It reads:

“Rockstar Pro Wrestling – CODE OF CONDUCT

Rockstar Pro, under zero circumstances, condones the following behavior: racism, homophobia, transphobia, sexual abuse or harassment, ableism, or discrimination towards anyone that is gender non-conforming. Any activity that encompasses the types of behavior listed above, whether wrestler to wrestler, fan to wrestler, wrestler to fan, or fan to fan interactions, will result as an offense.

Strike 1: Warning. You will be reminded of our official Code of Conduct & your offense will be recorded in our records.

Strike 2: You will be subject to removal from the event. Your offense will be recorded & your status of attending shows will be reviewed. No refund will be issued if you’re removed during an event.

Strike 3: Immediate removal from the event as well as a lifetime ban from all Rockstar Pro events.

QUESTIONS & REPORTING: During events, Rockstar Pro management may not be readily available to answer questions, however, any & all questions may be brought to the designated security for that event, as well as the staff working the door or bar of the event. Rockstar Pro staff/security are always visible at events with either Rockstar Pro or Turnbuckles STAFF or SECURITY uniforms. Staff will immediately contact management for answers to questions that they may not be able to answer. You can send questions/reports anytime after events by contacting any Rockstar Pro social media account or emailing RockstarProWrestling[at]gmail.com.

Rockstar Pro is unable to oversee the actions of our roster, staff, and crew outside of events. We take pride in the individuals we work with but we cannot control their actions on their own time. If any member of the Rockstar Pro roster, staff, or crew is involved in any action that would violate the Code of Conduct, please bring it to our attention so we can look into it. The individual(s) in question will be dealt with accordingly depending on the findings of their actions.

Rockstar Pro has & always will be a party, we just want to make sure the party is safe for all that are attending.”