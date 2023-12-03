Rocky Romero Denies He’s the Devil In AEW: ‘I Wish I Was’

Rocky Romero says he’s not AEW’s Devil, though he wishes he was. The question of the person wearing MJF’s old Devil mask has plagued AEW since he debuted back in late September, leading to fans speculating on a number of potential candidates. Romero, who has done some work with AEW, was asked if it was him while speaking to Fighful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds.

“I wish I was because he’s about to cash in and make a whole lot of money,” he said. “He or she. I wish I was, and I wish I knew who it was because I want to know already. I was sad that we didn’t find out at Full Gear. I was like, ‘Ah man, we have to wait longer.’ Hopefully, we’ll fight out December 30.”

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th and MJF will face Samoa Joe at the event.