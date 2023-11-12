Rocky Romero Thinks Ronda Rousey Would Fit Will In NJPW STRONG & STARDOM

Rocky Romero thinks that Ronda Rousey would be a good fit for NJPW STRONG and STARDOM. Romero recently spoke with Fightful for a new interview and was asked about the potential of Rousey, who has appeared at a couple of independent shows since leaving WWE, working for the companies.

“I’m all for [Rousey in New Japan Strong/Stardom],” Romero said. “I’ve never met Ronda. I’m on [Wrestling REVOLVER Unreal]. I definitely look forward to connecting with her. If there is ever a possibility that Ronda could show up on a New Japan show and maybe it Stardom, it could be awesome. Really cool. I think she would fit perfectly, better than any other company in Japan.”

He concluded, “Working in Japan, her style fits that so perfectly. Her background, Japanese fans really understand that part. Imagining Ronda Rousey doing a New Japan show would be incredible. That would be super cool.”