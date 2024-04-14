Roderick Strong Set For DPW Limit Break Next Month

Roderick Strong will make his Deadlock Pro Wrestling debut in May at DPW Limit Break. DPW announced on Saturday that the AEW International Champion will appear at the show, which takes place on May 19th in Durham, North Carolina.

🗣 NEW DPW SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT ℹ️ DPW Limit Break

📆 May 19, 2024 | Durham, NC

🎟 TIX ON SALE 04/15/24 RODERICK STRONG makes his DPW debut as DEADLOCK returns to Durham in May at the DCC! National Championship eliminator qualifiers also scheduled for this event. pic.twitter.com/nxveqy1pw0 — DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) April 14, 2024