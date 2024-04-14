wrestling / News

Roderick Strong Set For DPW Limit Break Next Month

April 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong DPW Liming Break Image Credit: DPW

Roderick Strong will make his Deadlock Pro Wrestling debut in May at DPW Limit Break. DPW announced on Saturday that the AEW International Champion will appear at the show, which takes place on May 19th in Durham, North Carolina.

