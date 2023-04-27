wrestling / News

Roderick Strong Signs With AEW, Makes Debut on Dynamite

April 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roderick Strong AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Roderick Strong is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on this week’s Dynamite. The WWE alumnus made his debut on tonight’s show, coming down o the ring to make the save for Adam Cole after Cole was attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society during an in-ring segment.

Strong was last seen in NXT, though he had been off TV for several months. After the appearance, AEW confirmed that Strong had signed with AEW as you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Roderick Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading