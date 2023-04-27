Roderick Strong Signs With AEW, Makes Debut on Dynamite

Roderick Strong is All Elite, signing with AEW and making his debut on this week’s Dynamite. The WWE alumnus made his debut on tonight’s show, coming down o the ring to make the save for Adam Cole after Cole was attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society during an in-ring segment.

Strong was last seen in NXT, though he had been off TV for several months. After the appearance, AEW confirmed that Strong had signed with AEW as you can see below: