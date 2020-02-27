ROH and NJPW Announce War of the Worlds Tour

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced a War of the Worlds tour, which happens this May with four events. Here’s a press release:

ROH, NJPW TEAM UP FOR WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR IN MAY

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are joining forces again for the War of the Worlds tour, which consists of four huge, star-studded shows in May.

The War of the Worlds tour, which will feature world class matches with stars from both ROH and NJPW, kicks off on May 6 in Buffalo before heading to Toronto on May 7, Kalamazoo (Mich.) on May 9, and concluding in Chicago on May 10.

Tickets for all four shows go on sale next Wednesday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

A staple since 2014, the War of the Worlds tour features dream matches, title bouts, and first-time matchups you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW.

Keep it locked on ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for talent and match announcements. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the stars of ROH and NJPW live!

ROH/NJPW PRESENT WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR 2020

Wednesday, May 6: Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Ted Reeve Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, Mich., 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 10: The Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park, Ill., 7 p.m.