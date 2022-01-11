wrestling / News

ROH Announces Its 2021 Year-End Awards

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
2021 ROH Year-End Awards

ROH has revealed its 2021 Year-End Award winners for male and female wrestler of the year, plus tag team of the year. The awards were revealed on ROHWrestling.com and are as follows:

* Male Wrestler of the Year: Jonathan Gresham
* Female Wrestler of the Year: Rok-C
* Tag Team of the Year: Jay & Mark Briscoe

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading