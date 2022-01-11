wrestling / News
ROH Announces Its 2021 Year-End Awards
ROH has revealed its 2021 Year-End Award winners for male and female wrestler of the year, plus tag team of the year. The awards were revealed on ROHWrestling.com and are as follows:
* Male Wrestler of the Year: Jonathan Gresham
* Female Wrestler of the Year: Rok-C
* Tag Team of the Year: Jay & Mark Briscoe
