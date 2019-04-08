wrestling / News
ROH Goes Behind The Events of G1 Supercard in New Video
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has posted a new video looking behind the scenes of ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard. You can see the video below.
The show took place on Saturday night. Our report from the show is here.
