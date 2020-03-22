ROH COO On Sinclair Being Supporting During COVID-19 Pandemic, Talent Taking Indie Bookings Right Now

ROH COO Joe Koff spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing how the company is weathering the novel coronavirus pandemic and more. Highlights are below:

On how ROH will handle talent: “We always take care of our people. Should they be taking indie dates? They should be clearing that just as they would under normal circumstances. But who’s running? Are there promotions still running?”

On the potential impact of more extensive shelter in place laws: “That would be draconian but maybe that’s what’s necessary. I would hope that in the spirit of humanity and social responsibility, but we’ll face that as it comes up. With certainly our contracted talent, we would have to know that anyway so we would find out. But [our talent taking indie bookings] has not been broached.”

On how Sinclair is handling the situation: “They are letting us operate our business and we’re operating it with the same responsibility we think the company is operating in. We’re taking the guidelines from the company in a corporate standpoint in all of the individual operations. The company is fantastic and have been nothing but supportive. Again, this is not normal so everyday becomes another exercise on how to operate in today’s climate. But it’s very early in the game and maybe a conversation in June would have a different tone, but I expect the company to always be supportive. It’s one of their little gems.”

On people who are ignoring social distancing recommendations and restrictions: “It seems crazy that there are still people congregating on beaches and in public places. They may be our fans and I hope I’m not insulting them, but there’s a social responsibility by us all. The quicker that we do what we’re asked to do, the quicker this can be contained and we can move forward. I know that thinking about 20 or 30 people on a beach in Florida is gonna make a difference to anyone in that group that might have it. It becomes like a pebble in the water – one little ring, two little rings, three little rings, four little rings. That’s my fear in all of this. One person touches two and two people touch five. Human life is far more important than any championship match.