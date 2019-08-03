ROH News: Dalton Castle is Protesting ROH Summer Supercard Match, 2018 Briscoes vs. Liger and Gordon Match

– Dalton Castle is not happy about his match against Rush at ROH Summer Supercard and is making sure his voice is heard. Castle posted to Twitter saying that he’s “in protest” about the match:

FOR THE RECORD: I am in complete protest of this match.

Rewarding @rushtoroblanco for his actions in Lowell sends the wrong message to the @ringofhonor locker room. #RulesIsRules https://t.co/rtqWYXVZI7 — Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) August 2, 2019

– ROH posted the following full match from 2018 pitting Flip Gordon and Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger against The Briscoes: