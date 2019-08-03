wrestling / News
ROH News: Dalton Castle is Protesting ROH Summer Supercard Match, 2018 Briscoes vs. Liger and Gordon Match
August 2, 2019 | Posted by
– Dalton Castle is not happy about his match against Rush at ROH Summer Supercard and is making sure his voice is heard. Castle posted to Twitter saying that he’s “in protest” about the match:
FOR THE RECORD: I am in complete protest of this match.
Rewarding @rushtoroblanco for his actions in Lowell sends the wrong message to the @ringofhonor locker room. #RulesIsRules https://t.co/rtqWYXVZI7
— Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) August 2, 2019
– ROH posted the following full match from 2018 pitting Flip Gordon and Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger against The Briscoes:
More Trending Stories
- Ken Shamrock on Why Brock Lesnar Should Be in the UFC Hall of Fame, What Fighters and Wrestlers Can Learn From Lesnar
- Jim Ross Says WWE Had Early Talks to Bring in Dennis Rodman Before WCW, Why It Didn’t Go Through
- Eric Bischoff On Reports Scott Steiner Threatened Terry Taylor in WCW, Discusses WCW’s ‘Unprofessional’ Environment Backstage
- Three Different Companies Reportedly Talking To Davey Boy Smith Jr, Bellator Interested