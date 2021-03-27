wrestling / News

ROH News: New Group Forms at 19th Anniversary Show, Post-Show Video

March 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH 19th Anniversary Brody King Stable

– A new alliance made their debut at ROH’s 19th anniversary show, attacking both The Foundation and LFI. After the main event of tonight’s show in which Rush defeated Jay Lethal to retain the World Title, the two competitors’ stables brawled at the ringside area until Brody King came out with a mic. He introduced his new group that includes Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson, and Homicide and then took out both LFI and Jay Lethal. You can see a clip from the moment below:

– ROH released their post-game show for tonight’s PPV, which you can see below:

