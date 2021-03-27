ROH 19th Anniversary Results: Two Titles Change Hands, More

ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes and more. You can see the full results plus highlights below for the show, which aired on Honor Club and PPV:

* Four Corners Survival Match: Brian Johnson def. Danhausen, LSG, and Eli Isom

Brian Johnson evil? Or smart? A win is a win! #ROH19 pic.twitter.com/8GpfnVTSDb — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. MexiSquad to retain the titles.

Shane Taylor Promotions vs MexiSquad in action now! The ROH 19th Anniversary streams exclusively on PPV, HonorClub and FITE at 9 PM ET! There’s still time to #JoinTheClub and tune in! https://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y All PPV’s are FREE for all members!#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/5YqcTL0uN1 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Tracy Williams def. Kenny King to win the title.

Can Tracy Williams capture the ROH World Television Championship? Tune in now! ROH 19TH ANNIVERSARY PPV/HONORCLUB/FITE#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/ZQ9m631nM3 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* Flip Gordon def. Mark Briscoe

* Dalton Castle def. Josh Woods

Silas Young hits Josh Woods with a chair forcing him to lose the match!! Why?! 😱#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/upzu85Cwdj — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* Jay Briscoe def. EC3

Is honor real? Jay Briscoe and EC3 are in action now!https://t.co/KrfEyQdUEo#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/0ntVNOBkxV — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* Bandido def. Rey Horus and Flamita

Triple Threat action now! Flamita refuses to shake hands… what does this mean for MexiSquad going forward?!#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/I0RzojgLuX — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent went to a no-contest.

Wait a minute… who is this man??? What did he just do to Vincent and Taven? So many questions!#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/1Ju2J6zo6b — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021

* Maria Kanellis announced an ROH Women’s Championship Tournament coming this summer.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Dak Draper

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams def. Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring to win the titles.

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH defeated Jay Lethal to retain the title.