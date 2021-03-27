wrestling / News

ROH 19th Anniversary Results: Two Titles Change Hands, More

March 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH 19th Anniversary

ROH held their 19th Anniversary show on Friday night, featuring two major title changes and more. You can see the full results plus highlights below for the show, which aired on Honor Club and PPV:

* Four Corners Survival Match: Brian Johnson def. Danhausen, LSG, and Eli Isom

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Shane Taylor Promotions def. MexiSquad to retain the titles.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Tracy Williams def. Kenny King to win the title.

* Flip Gordon def. Mark Briscoe

* Dalton Castle def. Josh Woods

* Jay Briscoe def. EC3

* Bandido def. Rey Horus and Flamita

* Matt Taven vs. Vincent went to a no-contest.

* Maria Kanellis announced an ROH Women’s Championship Tournament coming this summer.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham def. Dak Draper

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams def. Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring to win the titles.

* ROH World Championship Match: RUSH defeated Jay Lethal to retain the title.

