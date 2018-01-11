 

ROH News: Deonna Purrazzo Signs With ROH, Women Of Honor Wrestler of the Year Announced, Latest Being The Elite

January 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo

– Deonna Purrazzo has signed a non-exclusive deal with Ring of Honor. Purrazzo confirmed the news on Twitter following an initial report by Squared City Sirens, posting:

– In related news, ROH announced Purrazzo as the Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year as they continue to reveal their Best of 2017 awards.

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online with the Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll heading to Tokyo for Wrestle Kingdom 12:

