ROH News: Deonna Purrazzo Signs With ROH, Women Of Honor Wrestler of the Year Announced, Latest Being The Elite

– Deonna Purrazzo has signed a non-exclusive deal with Ring of Honor. Purrazzo confirmed the news on Twitter following an initial report by Squared City Sirens, posting:

Thanks @Hustler2754 & @SCsirens for the kind words! WOH has always been my home, happy it’s official! https://t.co/QZMqVK7t4l — Deonna Purrazzo (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 12, 2018

– In related news, ROH announced Purrazzo as the Women of Honor Wrestler of the Year as they continue to reveal their Best of 2017 awards.

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online with the Young Bucks, Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll heading to Tokyo for Wrestle Kingdom 12: