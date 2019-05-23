wrestling / News
ROH News: Full Video Of G1 Supercard Honor Rumble Released, Tickets on Sale For Summer Supercard in Toronto Tomorrow
– Ring of Honor has released the full video for the Honor Rumble that took place during G1 Supercard over WrestleMania weekend. You can see the video below for the match:
– Tickets are on sale for the general public for Summer Supercard in Toronto tomorrow at 10 AM. Tickets for the event went on sale to Honorclub members yesterday.
You will be able to get tickets tomorrow at this link.
