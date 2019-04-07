wrestling / News
ROH News: Management Happy With G1 Supercard, Pics of New Champions, Stars in Attendance
– While the Ring of Honor matches at last night’s G1 Supercard have been the target of criticism by some, management was very happy with the show. PWInsider reports that ROH’s heads were “absolutely thrilled” with the show, as it had over 15,000 fans in attendance and was the biggest gate in the company’s history at over sven figures. Cary Silkin posted:
Thank you all for making this journey and what a successful one it is!!
I was so proud of the effort’s and what was accomplished last night more to come!
@ringofhonor @njpwglobal @MattTaven @MartyScurll @TheLethalJay #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/bNmtDzHt3z
— Cary Silkin (@rohcary) April 7, 2019
– The site also notes that Dorian Rodan Ed Nordholm of Impact Wrestling and Tony Schiavone were all in attendance at the show.
– The following images were posted of the new champions from the two companies out of the show:
After a breathtaking Triple Threat Ladder Match, @MattTaven is the NEW Ring of Honor World Champion!
#G1Supercard -The Garden-#ROHApp – #FITE – #PPV#WatchROH #ROH #NJPW#Wrestling #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/XgeeyT2yEI
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 7, 2019
Congrats to the three new champions crowned at the historic #G1Supercard tonight! (📸: Dave Saffran/MSG Photos) pic.twitter.com/BFVOdMuYi6
— MSG (@TheGarden) April 7, 2019
チャンピオンなりました！
みんなありがとう！
Thank you!
See you next time! pic.twitter.com/0BUbCKzDYL
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) April 7, 2019
