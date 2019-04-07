wrestling / News

ROH News: Management Happy With G1 Supercard, Pics of New Champions, Stars in Attendance

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
G1 Supercard

– While the Ring of Honor matches at last night’s G1 Supercard have been the target of criticism by some, management was very happy with the show. PWInsider reports that ROH’s heads were “absolutely thrilled” with the show, as it had over 15,000 fans in attendance and was the biggest gate in the company’s history at over sven figures. Cary Silkin posted:

– The site also notes that Dorian Rodan Ed Nordholm of Impact Wrestling and Tony Schiavone were all in attendance at the show.

– The following images were posted of the new champions from the two companies out of the show:

