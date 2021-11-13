ROH News: Women’s Fatal 4-Way Set for Honor For All, Weekend TV Lineup

– ROH has announced a Fatal 4-Way women’s match for the upcoming Honor For All event set for tomorrow on HonorClub (Nov. 14). It will feature Trish Adora vs. Holidead vs. Quinn McKay vs. Vita VonStarr. Here’s the full announcement:

ECLECTIC MIX OF COMPETITORS MEET IN WOMEN’S DIVISION FOUR-WAY MATCH AT HONOR FOR ALL

There is no shortage of competitors seeking a shot at ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C, and four of them will have an opportunity to impress the Board of Directors at Honor For All on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Trish Adora, Holidead, Quinn McKay and Vita VonStarr will square off in a four-way match as part of the HonorClub exclusive show.

Adora, an outstanding wrestling technician, made it to the semifinals of the Quest for Gold tournament and has defeated veterans Allysin Kay, Sumie Sakai and Marti Belle in ROH.

Holidead is one of the scariest competitors in the women’s division. She proved how tough she is by nearly knocking off the undefeated Max The Impaler in the tournament.

McKay has been cast as a plucky underdog, but she holds a victory over ROH stalwart Mandy Leon and has more than held her own in matches against Rok-C and seven-time former world champion Angelina Love.

VonStarr is the wild card in the bout, as she has only had two matches in ROH. The enigmatic Righteous member came within an eyelash of defeating Sakai, and she and Max joined forces to defeat The Allure (Love and Leon).

Which of these talented but distinctly different competitors will prevail? Join us on HonorClub to find out!