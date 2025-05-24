ROH On Honor Club Results 5.23.25: Pure Rules Match, More

The latest ROH On HonorClub featured Queen Animate in a Pure Rules match and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Athena announced that Billie Starkz will be part of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament

* Marina Shafir def. Laynie Luck

* Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco

* Pure Rules Match: Queen Aminata def. Allysin Kay

* Serena Deeb cut a promo and said that the Pure Women’s Title was everything she was fighting for, vowing to become the champion as it was made for her.

* Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Neón def. Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario & Hechicero