ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Added To Best in the World
Ring of Honor has announced a ROH Six-Man tag team title match for Best in the World on July 11, as Shane Taylor Promotions will defend against Dalton Castle, Dak Draper & Eli Isom.
Dalton Castle introduced himself to Dak Draper and Eli Isom a few months ago by giving each of them a swift kick below the belt.
Now the flamboyant former ROH World Champion wants to win championship belts with the two rising stars.
The odd trio will challenge ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery) at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore.
The match was made when Taylor accepted the challenge from Castle, who approached Taylor without even speaking to Draper and Isom about it first. Castle is looking to regain the title he briefly held with The Boys four years ago.
Draper and Isom don’t care for each other or Castle. That’s a stark contrast to STP, which has been a cohesive unit since Day One.
STP is undefeated in six-man tag matches, scoring victories over the likes of The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams), MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus) and EC3 and the Briscoes.
Will Castle, Draper and Isom be able to pull off an upset? Or will STP continue their dominant run as champions?
Join us live in Baltimore, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!
For the first time in nearly a year and a half, The Best Wrestling On The Planet will be presented LIVE and IN-PERSON to the best wrestling fans of the planet! The event will have limited capacity and “pod” seating will be implemented to ensure proper social distancing of six feet between each group of ticket holders. Get your tickets now!
ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD
LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB
SUNDAY, JULY 11
BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN
BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS
CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA
1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE
BALTIMORE, MD 1250
ALREADY SIGNED:
ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION RUSH vs. BANDIDO
ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH
CHAMPION TONY DEPPEN vs. DRAGON LEE
ROH PURE TITLE MATCH
MIKE BENNETT vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM or FRED YEHI
BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL
EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON
LAST MAN STANDING MATCH
JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG
ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH
CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY — MOSES & KAUN) vs. DALTON CASTLE, DAK DRAPER & ELI ISOM
