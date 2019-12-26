wrestling / News
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Between Villain Enterprises and La Faccion Ingobernable Announced
– Villain Enterprises will defend their ROH Six-Man Championships against La Faccion Ingobernable next month. Ian Riccaboni announced on Christmas Day that
The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be on the line at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme as Villain Enterprises defends against La Faccion Ingobernable.
Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO will take on RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny Kee with the titles on the line.
The show takes place on January 12th in Concord, North Carolina.
Hey @ringofhonor fans: I promised I would have the announcement of the Concord Main Event for Sunday January 12.
It is @rushtoroblanco, @dragonlee95, and @KennyKingPb2 vs. @MartyScurll, @Brodyxking, and @PCOisNotHuman for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.
Merry Christmas!
— 🎄an Riccabon🎄 (@IanRiccaboni) December 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On What Triple H Said To Her After Her NXT Title Win
- Identity of Wrestlers Squashed By Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Erick Rowan on RAW
- Eric Bischoff On If AEW Should Panic Over Last Week’s Ratings Loss to NXT, Explains If the Key Demo Rating Is More Important Than Total Viewership
- NWA’s David Marquez Says Eddie Murphy’s Racial Line on SNL Represents ‘Double Standard’ Compared to Jim Cornette Line