ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title Match Between Villain Enterprises and La Faccion Ingobernable Announced

The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be on the line at ROH Honor Reigns Supreme as Villain Enterprises defends against La Faccion Ingobernable.

Marty Scurll, Brody King, and PCO will take on RUSH, Dragon Lee, and Kenny Kee with the titles on the line.

The show takes place on January 12th in Concord, North Carolina.