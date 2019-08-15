ROH Summer Supercard Draws Lowest Market Audience In Years, Other Indie Promotions Also Did Poorly During Summerslam Weekend

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that ROH Summer Supercard, which happened on August 9 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, had an attendance of 680 fans, which was said to be the lowest audience in that market in years. The promotion usually gets around 1,500.

In fact, several other independent shows that also tried to take advantage of WWE being in town for Summerslam seemed to fail in attracting extra business. The companies tried a similar tactic for Summerslam weekend that promotions usually do for Wrestlemania weekend and it failed. OWE on August 7 and 10 had about 150 fans for each show. SMASH vs. PROGRESS on the same day had around 225. wXw, which had NXT UK’s WALTER vs. Daisuke Sekimoto, also only had around 225. The Summit, which featured women from Shimmer, Rise, FEmmes Fatales and SMASH, only had 353 with 343 paid. SMASH on August 10 had 250. IWS in Quebec had 160.

It’s believed that since fans don’t travel from all over for Summerslam like they do for Wrestlemania, that could be why the strategy didn’t work this time. Another reason could be the sheer volume of shows.