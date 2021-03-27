wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Announced For Summer
– ROH has a women’s championship tournament kicking off this summer, as announced during tonight’s 19th Anniversary show. Maria Kanellis appeared during the show to announce that the tournament will start this summer to crown a new champion, which was vacated after Kelly Klein left the company.
Kanellis, who was described as a member of the ROH Board of Directors, invited talent from all over the world and when The Allure came out to take shots at Kanellis, she booked a match for Love against Quinn McKay. If Love wins, she gets a bye in the tournament.
Maria is here and has a big announcement…#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/Pd5xkdDRwW
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨
ROH WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT COMING SUMMER 2021!!
🎉🙌🎉#ROH19 pic.twitter.com/cDHnP7AhFW
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 27, 2021
