ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Announced For Summer

– ROH has a women’s championship tournament kicking off this summer, as announced during tonight’s 19th Anniversary show. Maria Kanellis appeared during the show to announce that the tournament will start this summer to crown a new champion, which was vacated after Kelly Klein left the company.

Kanellis, who was described as a member of the ROH Board of Directors, invited talent from all over the world and when The Allure came out to take shots at Kanellis, she booked a match for Love against Quinn McKay. If Love wins, she gets a bye in the tournament.