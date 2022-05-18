Roman Reigns Advertised For Raw & Smackdown Tapings In July

Roman Reigns has been added to a couple of WWE tapings in late July as the company builds to SummerSlam. Madison Square Garden has announced that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be part of the July 25th episode of Raw, the go-home Red Brand show before SummerSlam. In addition, the TD Garden in Boston has announced Reigns for the July 22nd episode of Smackdown as you can see below.

Reigns is reportedly working a lighter schedule which includes less live events. He is still advertised for WWE Money in the Bank on July 2nd and WWE SummerSlam on July 30th.