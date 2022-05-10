Roman Reigns Not Advertised For TV, Live Events Past June

Roman Reigns is currently missing in advertisements for WWE tapings and live events past the end of June. As initially noted by PWInsider, Reigns is not currently advertised on WWE.com for any TV tapings of live events following the June 24th episode of Smackdown all the way up through the last currently-listed TV taping which is September 30th.

Beyond that, Reigns is only currently advertised for WWE Money in the Bank on July 2nd and WWE SummerSlam on July 30th until September, when he is advertised for Clash in the Castle on September 3rd, two live events on October 1st and 2nd in Saskatchewan, and Survivor Series on November 26th.

Reigns reportedly has a new deal that will include “far less dates” than his previous one, and he teased a ‘new phase’ in his career at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey over the weekend.